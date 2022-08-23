Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Roll back the clock some 35 months to 25 October 2019, a wet Friday night on the south coast. It was just eight months into the new Leicester manager's tenure and things were looking up.

Brendan Rodgers had won everything in the Scottish Premiership. But hang on, that was as Celtic boss so you have to evaluate his success without green-tinted spectacles on.

Leicester beat Southampton 9-0 that night and would spend 37 gameweeks in the top four, ultimately finishing fifth and qualifying for Europe. The following season, they again finished fifth, qualified for Europe and won the FA Cup. And then won the Community Shield.

We played a 4-1-4-1 at St Mary's in 2019 - and yes, we did buy two of the defenders that played for Southampton in that game.

Of that team that rolled the Saints over - not including subs - Jonny Evans, Wilfried Ndidi, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy played on Saturday against the same opposition. Four more were on the bench and unused.

With virtually the same squad and the same manager, you have to ask what has gone wrong. Is a refresh needed? Definitely, but where?

More and more fans are asking for a refresh at the top, with two out of three fans wanting Rodgers out in a poll taken by Leicester Till I Die after the game.

In the bottom three, losing to a side who hadn’t won in nine and displaying relegation form. Last time we were this low down the table, we sacked the then manager: a certain Claudio Ranieri.