Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal flew out the traps in the Bournemouth game. The first half was perhaps the most dominant we’ve seen from this team in a Premier League away game for years. The confidence is flowing.

The Gunners always had a favourable start to the season, but the fact that three games in they are the only team still boasting a 100% record highlights how no game is easy in this league and their performances to date do deserve plaudits.

But, with just over a week left in the transfer market, Arsenal must be alert to off-field opportunities and not settle, despite their fast start.

Bigger tests are to come and Mikel Arteta will want to ensure they’ve built a squad capable of competing in the Premier League and Europe before the fixtures and inevitable injuries begin to pile up.

Attacking depth and another quality central midfielder should now be the focus. The Premier League proven strategy has worked well to date, so perhaps Youri Tielemans and Pedro Neto could be the final jigsaw pieces.