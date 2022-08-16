Matt Davies from the Nottingham Post, told the Football News Show that Forest fans have "immense faith" in Steve Cooper and his Premier League plan.

"Forest have waited 23 years to get back to this stage, so I think the feeling is that they're not going to go back down after a year if they can help it," said Davies.

"They might even have three or four more signings to come in, that would be 19.

"That does sound mad and I accept it's a gamble. I think the club also accept it's difficult to integrate all of those players.

"But Cooper has already said that it's like an international break for him and he thinks he's on the right track with it."

On Cooper's impact since joining the club 11 months ago, Davies added: "His stock is on the rise and Forest see him as a top-quality young manager, as his trajectory is climbing.

"I know that everyone who is a Forest fan has got the most immense faith in him and he's probably seen as the best Forest manager since Brian Clough.

"He's definitely seen in that category.

"No one is ever going to touch Clough, but Cooper has done such a good job transforming this football club."

Watch: Nottingham Forest - Spending to survive or thrive?