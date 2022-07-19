Loan 'agreed' for Lorient's Jenz

Celtic have agreed a season-long loan for Lorient centre-half Moritz Jenz, with a potential option to buy the 23-year-old who has failed to hold down a regular start for the Ligue 1 club a year into his five-year contract following last summer's move from Lausanne-Sport, according to L'Equipe. (The Scotsman), external

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is closer to signing for Celtic after the former St Mirren, Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion 31-year-old came through a medical on Monday after quitting Shanghai Port following an unhappy two-year spell with the Chinese club. (Scottish Sun) , external

