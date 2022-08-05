Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

“I’m a patient manager – in the same way I think the fans should wait and be confident in the work we are doing. They should also be confident in the pressure I am doing every day to my chairman to create the squad we want. Let’s wait until the end of the transfer window to see what happens.”

So said Bruno Lage in his press conference this lunchtime. Patience appears to have been in rapidly shortening supply among the Wolves fanbase this summer, as the signings that they expected – and the manager himself said he wanted sooner rather than later – have not materialised. Today, Lage took a moment to deflect the criticism being aimed at the club’s board, and pointed out that Ruben Neves is still with Wolves – at the end of last season most people expected he would have been sold by now.

“I’m confident the next month will be very good,” he continued. "And I hope in one month we look back and everyone is proud of the squad we’ve created, and everyone is happy with the work that Jeff [Shi] and Scott [Sellars] are doing with me. We have the right targets, I think with the right price, now it’s just the final step to convince these players to come and play for us.”

In a press conference with more meaty topics than the average, Lage argued that Wolves’ use of a back four throughout pre-season does not necessarily mean it will be their preferred formation from now on, as has been generally predicted. His point was that it’s already well-known that Wolves can play 3-5-2, so to use four defenders (with Conor Coady often not among them) during pre-season was simply by way of practice, to give him a greater choice of options in future. We’ll see.

