Midfielder Peter Haring says Hearts "have to use the crowd, especially early in the game" against Zurich on Thursday.

The Swiss side lead 2-1 at the midway stage of the Europa League play-off tie and travel to Tynecastle for the second leg.

"I think it affects every team that comes to Tynecastle," said Austrian Haring, 29. "I know what it's going to be like - they won't.

"Our supporters, especially in big games, always put pressure on the away team and help us. We have to use the crowd, especially early in the game.

"We will see what happens, but for an away team it's definitely not a great place to be and for us an even better one."