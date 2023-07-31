Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discussing summer signing Andre Onana.

Asked to compare Cameroon international Onana to United's former keeper David de Gea, Eriksen said: "He’s a different player - more of a different style.

"Of course, we were sad to see to David leave - what he's done for the club and what he was like as a character - but Andre is going to come in and do what he does best.

"He's going to take his time and he has a lot to follow up because, I mean, David was not a little player at United for many, many years.

"So, he has a lot of things to catch up, but I'm sure he will fit in very nicely as well.