'Andre is going to come in and do what he does best' - Eriksen

Andre OnanaGetty Images

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discussing summer signing Andre Onana.

Asked to compare Cameroon international Onana to United's former keeper David de Gea, Eriksen said: "He’s a different player - more of a different style.

"Of course, we were sad to see to David leave - what he's done for the club and what he was like as a character - but Andre is going to come in and do what he does best.

"He's going to take his time and he has a lot to follow up because, I mean, David was not a little player at United for many, many years.

"So, he has a lot of things to catch up, but I'm sure he will fit in very nicely as well.

