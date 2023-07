Arsenal are close to signing Gremio's 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bitello, who had previously been linked with a move to Serie A. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

The Gunners are interested in 22-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, but Chelsea are already close to agreeing terms with Ajax. (Caught Offside), external

