'Bad defending cost us'; 'Looked ponderous at the back'

We asked you for your views after Aberdeen's home defeat to Champions Celtic on Sunday.

Here's what you had to say:

John: That was the hardest Celtic have had to work to get a result against the Dons at Pittodrie in quite a while and the scoreline did not reflect the Dons performance. On top of the team effort I was particularly impressed by young Duncan and Polvara and coupled with the three or four new signings Robson has promised I think we will do well.

Andy: The Dons played as well as they could and gave Celtic a game but were still on the end of a 3-1 home defeat. Ominous for the rest of the teams in the league I fear.

Fred: An entertaining match! Aberdeen tried hard but there is still a gulf between Celtic and us. It is a worry we do not have much depth in the squad as no viable substitutes are available seemingly. We need a big win on Friday to restore confidence and some quality recruits.

Ross: Cheesed off that the Dons have lost yet again to Celtic, despite a better overall performance from the home side. I think Celtic are beatable as their defence looked vulnerable on the occasions that the Dons pressed. I expected the strikers to run at the Celtic defence rather than continually try to find a teammate. Dons too soft again.

Chay: Bad defending cost us. We played well enough but can't gift them goals.

Jimi: Absolutely gutted. The score flattered Celtic. A single mistake capitalised upon by them, then we failed to convert chances, when eventually Celtic did. If we play like this again, a victory is possible and we will do well in the league all in.

Stuart: Shows how cruel this game can be that was never a 3 -1 deserved win for Celtic. Brush yourselves down lads and move on to the next game.

Den: Was Robson watching the same game? It was not a terrific game of football Aberdeen were second best and Celtic should have scored at least another three. Dons looked ponderous at the back and relied on high balls too much. Celtic looked much fitter quicker and had more ideas big improvement needed.