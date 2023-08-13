Captain Max Kilman has committed his future to Wolves by signing a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old defender signed from Maidenhead United and joined the club’s academy in 2018.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “This is what Max deserves. We’ve been talking to Max since the end of last season and his evolution, not just through the club, but through his role in the first-team, has built a strong foundation for him.

“There was lots of interest in Max, we had several offers, but we haven’t shifted in wanting him to stay. We believe he’s the soul of the team, having been here for a long time now, so he was never a player we considered selling.

“In what’s been an unsettled time for the club, announcing a new head coach and our captain committing long-term shows the noise outside doesn’t match what we feel is going on inside.

“There aren’t many of these stories and he’s probably not heralded as much as he should be. We know what we’ve got, he’s not one to put himself out there, but everyone at the club has so much time for Max because of the person he is. We all believe in him and the length of it shows that, but also shows how much he loves the club.”