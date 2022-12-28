Bournemouth's transfer window 'will prove something of a juggling act'

Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

With January fast approaching, Bournemouth’s first transfer window under Bill Foley’s ownership will be interesting to watch.

Monday's defeat at Chelsea left the Cherries four places and three points above the relegation zone. Although this has exceeded the pre-season forecasts of the national pundits, who almost universally predicted them to finish rock bottom, all the teams in their section of the table will be looking to strengthen, for fear of being left in the bottom three when the music stops in May.

It will prove something of a juggling act. They are already at the limit of the Premier League’s 25-man squad rules - so for every new arrival, there must be a player omitted.

Unless such omitted players leave Vitality Stadium on loan or in permanent moves, they will be left kicking their heels for the remainder of the league season.

That is the fate that has already befallen third-choice goalkeeper Will Dennis, the unfortunate 26th man left out when the squad was finalised in September.

Players such as Emiliano Marcondes, Jamal Lowe and Siriki Dembele, who have made only four Premier League substitute appearances between them - adding up to barely a quarter of a game - could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, captain Lloyd Kelly’s return to action at Chelsea was a big boost, having been sidelined since early September, though it came at the expense of Chris Mepham, who missed out through illness.