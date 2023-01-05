This is the first meeting between Middlesbrough and Brighton in any competition since January 2018, with the Seagulls winning an FA Cup fourth round match 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Brighton have won three of their last five away games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (D2), with these coming between 2013 and 2018. They had only won one of their first 19 visits against them (D6 L12).

Since promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have lost just one of their nine FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the third round in 2019-20.