Former Southampton defender Francis Benali says manager Nathan Jones has a huge task on his hand to keep the club in the Premier League.

After Saints slumped to a 3-1 home defeat by Brighton on Monday, Benali told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "As soon as the first goal went in they never really gave themselves a chance to get a result.

"Any team in the Premier League cannot afford to make these type of mistakes and expect to get a result. Southampton got exactly what they deserved and that was nothing.

"If Nathan Jones was any under any impression of how big this task was, he now realises clearly. It’s clear to see Southampton are in a relegation fight.

"Going bottom is going to be interesting, We are going to find out the character of this squad. There are a lot of young players - exciting, talented players. But somehow they have got to work together with the new manager to pull out of the relegation.

"It just puts added pressure on these upcoming fixtures now."

