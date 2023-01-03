'A great performance from everybody'
What a way to start the year💥 massive 3 points to the board and a great performance from everybody 🐝 #bees pic.twitter.com/GSze5ZO7q4— David Raya Martin (@daviidraya1) January 2, 2023
Enjoyed that one 😁 Happy New Year all! pic.twitter.com/ALNijT1zkW— Ben Mee (@Ben6Mee) January 2, 2023
This team! another massive win in the premier league up the bees🤩❤️— Rico Henry (@ricohenry14) January 2, 2023
