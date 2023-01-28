Dundee United v Celtic: Pick of the stats
- Published
In all competitions, Dundee United are winless in their last 18 meetings with Celtic (D4 L14) since a 2-1 win in December 2014 under Jackie McNamara.
Celtic’s last visit to Dundee United saw them win 9-0 in August this season. That result is the club’s biggest ever away win in a competitive match.
Dundee United have lost each of their last six Scottish Premiership games played on a Sunday, and are winless in 10 such games (D2 L8) since beating rivals Dundee in September 2021.
Celtic have won 49 of their 60 Scottish Premiership games under Ange Postecoglou (D7 L4). Should Celtic win against Dundee United, in the club’s league history, only Martin O’Neill (59 games) will have earned his 50th league win as manager of the club in fewer games than Postecoglou (61, level with Brendan Rodgers).