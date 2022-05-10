'We must guard against Dundee's fast start' - Gray

Prior to kick-off, Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray tells BBC Sportsound: "If we win we'll be in seventh place, that's the only incentive we need. Then it's over to Livingston to match that.

"We're fully expecting Dundee to come at us fast from the start, we need to guard against that.

"It's been a difficult situation, it's not ideal. But as professionals you have a job to do and that's to play at the best of your ability when you pull on that jersey."