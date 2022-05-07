Brentford 3-0 Southampton - Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Sport: "They were the better team in and around the boxes. If you do nice things in between the two boxes it's not interesting. They have been the far better team.

"We knew how we can create but it's up to us up front to take something from the chances. Otherwise all the effort we put in is for nothing. They’ve shown how you can win a game in the moment. We're far away from having the quality to win games. That's what we have to change.

"We are struggling to score goals. It’s not only on our strikers. We have defended really poorly today.

"Forty points might not be enough [to stay up]. Two games so we have to be absolutely focused."