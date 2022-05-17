Southampton v Liverpool: Team news

Southampton pair Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong could be available this week, either for the visit of Liverpool or at Leicester on Sunday.

Both have been struggling with back and knee problems and only returned to training at the weekend.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will assess his squad's physical condition after Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will miss the match at St Mary's after coming off with groin and knee problems respectively at Wembley.

Fabinho is also out with a muscle injury, while Andy Robertson, who suffered cramp at the weekend, is a doubt.

