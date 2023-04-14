Gianluca Scamacca "is due to have an operation on his knee tomorrow."

Elsewhere, it is too close to Thursday’s game against Gent to assess his squad but Moyes is hopeful of having a full complement available: "Hopefully everyone is ok. We are still getting ourselves together."

He wants to put the Newcastle game behind them: "I don’t think we have many memories from that match. In the main we have done very well at home and hopefully we can do that and show what we are about."

In addition to that, he is pleased with their results in 2023: "I do think we are on a much better run of form. If we take out the Newcastle game, I think we have been defensively solid so I am happy with how we have been doing."

On the role of the fans: "They have been huge for us over many seasons. These are the sort of games where we need them and hopefully we get their backing [on Sunday] again."