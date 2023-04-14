Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay could return after missing last night's Europa League draw with Sevilla, with Ten Hag stating: "We have two sessions to go. It can be that Scott and Luke will return to the squad."

Ten Hag had no update on Lisandro Martinez and was asked about reports in Argentina that the defender had broken his foot, adding: "I have an idea (of the injury) but let’s wait. When we have news we will give it but let’s let the medical people do their assessment and give a complete diagnosis."

He was also not prepared to offer an update on Raphael Varane, who left the field at half-time.

In referencing defensive cover, Ten Hag added: "We have a lot of decent centre-halves. We have proved in the past and in this season that we have four or five very good centre-halves who can do the job."

Asked if players brought into the squad could be judged to not be up to pace, Ten Hag said: "When you find excuses, you have to look for another club. You wait for your moment and when it is there, you have to contribute."

Ten Hag took Bruno Fernandes and Antony off last night when it was 2-0 because he feared both players were in danger of getting sent off.

Given United gave away a two-goal lead, Ten Hag pointed to a view he had made a mistake, stating: "It's easy afterwards. If he had got sent off then you tell me, 'why don't you get him off? Why did you go for the risk?'"