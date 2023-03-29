Gorgie nearly turned gold over the World Cup break, with so much love for the Australia national team and the three Jambos out representing on the biggest stage in world football.

The support for Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and their Aussie team-mates was not lost on Socceroos boss Graham Arnold.

Speaking on the first episode of BBC Scotland's new Sacked in the Morning podcast series, the 59-year-old gave a special shoutout to Devlin.

"Most of Scotland would've watched us because half of our players were from Scotland - we had a lot of support from there," said Arnold.

"I believe in Australian youth and I do believe that in another four years' time, kids like Harry Souttar, Keanu Baccus and Cammy Devlin - they're 24 years of age - in four years time, they'll be playing in their prime."

Devlin made his first start for Australia in Tuesday's 2-1 friendly defeat to Ecuador.

Podcast co-host Craig Levein teased Arnold that he could find a few more players plying their trade in Scotland to be coaxed to represent Australia. His response?

"Don't worry, I'm working on that one!"