Dele Alli must use his eye-catching display against Liverpool as a starting point if he wants to remain a Spurs player, says boss Antonio Conte.

The midfielder had played just two minutes of Premier League football since the Italian took charge in early November, but he was thrust into the starting line-up for the 2-2 draw with the Reds.

It was only a seventh league start of the season for Alli - who had been selected for the opening six games under Nuno Espirito Santo but looked set to fall out of favour under Conte, just as he had with Jose Mourinho last season.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a January move away, but Conte hinted this could be a fresh start.

"I think Dele played a good game. He was with his head into the pitch from the start until the end, and I think I want to see this type of player," said Conte.

"With the formation against Liverpool - with him higher up - he’s a midfielder and a number eight. I think this is a proper role.

"He has to continue to show desire - desire to stay here, and to deserve to stay here - but the game against Liverpool has to be a point of start.

"He can play well one game, but I need to see consistency."