Armas close to Man Utd coaching role

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is close to appointing Chris Armas to his coaching team.

The 49-year-old former USA international was most recently in charge of MLS side Toronto, after moving to Canada from New York Red Bulls, where he had spent two seasons.

Former RB Leipzig boss Rangnick knows Armas through the Red Bull link.

He has been looking to bring some of his own staff to Old Trafford, a need that has become more acute since Michael Carrick left the club last week as three games in caretaker charge following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rangnick said on Friday the situation was not easy to resolve because a number of potential appointments were already in jobs with long-term contracts. Armas would also require a work permit.

Armas was sacked by Toronto in July after presiding over one win and eight defeats in 11 games in charge.