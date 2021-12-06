Everton v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
- Published
Everton boss Rafael Benitez makes two changes to the team that lost the Merseyside derby in midweek.
Yerry Mina returns to play his game since 2 October following injury. He replaces Lucas Digne, with Ben Godfrey looking like he might play at left-back. Digne is not among the substitutes. Anthony Gordon is in for Salomon Rondon in attack with the Venezuelan struggling with a hamstring problem.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gray, Richarlison, Gordon.
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Delph, Iwobi, Gomes, Gbamin, Tosun.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes four changes on his return to his former home. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the bench as Alexandre Lacazette starts up top and captains the side.
Bukayo Saka starts in place of Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney is in for Nuno Tavares and Mohamed Elneny makes way for Granit Xhaka in midfield.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Martinelli, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette.
Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Pépé, Nketiah, Aubameyang.