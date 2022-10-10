Celtic looking for home comforts - analysis

BBC Scotland's Clive Lindsay

Celtic will hope it is a case of home sweet home as they look to reverse last week's defeat in Germany against RB Leipzig in Champions League Group F on Tuesday.

Leipzig were beaten on their previous visit to Celtic Park in 2018 - and on their only other trip to Scotland, against Rangers last season.

Having already lost 3-0 to Real Madrid on their own patch, Ange Postecoglou's side certainly need to continue that sequence if they are to retain a chance of qualifying for the knock-out stage.

They will need to reignite the combination of intensity and clinical finishing that has tailed off in recent weeks, a task made more difficult by the loss of their midfield driving force, injured captain Callum McGregor.

Leipzig impressed at home last week, but Marco Rose's team are without a win in four games away from home since thumping fourth-tier Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 in August - and that remains their only victory in seven games on the road this season.