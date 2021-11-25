Leicester v Legia Warsaw: confirmed team news

Leicester have picked a strong side, retaining eight of those that started the 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

The three changes see Luke Thomas replace Daniel Amartey in defence, James Maddison come in for Marc Albrighton in midfield and Patson Daka start ahead of Jamie Vardy in attack.

The three replaced players are all on the bench.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Lookman, Maddison, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Bertrand, Vardy, Albrighton, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Marcal-Madivadua, Stolarczyk.

Legia Warsaw: Miszta, Johansson, Wieteska, Jedrzejczyk, Yuri Ribeiro, Andre Martins, Slisz, Mladenovic, Muci, Emreli, Luquinhas.

Subs: Holownia, Pekhart, Celhaka, Skibicki, Wlodarczyk, Rose, Tobiasz, Ciepiela.