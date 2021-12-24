Newcastle v Manchester United: Last time out

Newcastle host Manchester United on Monday but what happened when they faced off at Old Trafford back in September?

Cristiano Ronaldo made a glorious return to the Premier League with two goals on his second debut for United in a 4-1 win.

The first half was a slow-burner with Ronaldo barely involved but he flickered into life in stoppage time, tapping home after Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood's shot.

Newcastle pulled level with a slick counter attack goal finished off by Javier Manquillo but their joy was shortlived as Ronaldo struck again, rifling home from Luke Shaw's pass.

Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet with a stunning strike from distance before Jesse Lingard came off the bench to grab a fourth.

The result moved United top of the table but left winless Newcastle in 19th with one point from their opening four games.