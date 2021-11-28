Brentford v Everton: Confirmed team news

Brentford manager Thomas Frank names two changes to the side which started in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle last weekend.

Charlie Goode and Frank Onyeka replace Mads Roerslev and Saman Ghoddos, who both drop to the bench.

Yoane Wissa is also available for selection again following an ankle injury.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Toney, Mbuemo.

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.