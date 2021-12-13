Frank not getting carried away

The 40-point mark is supposedly the magic number needed to guarantee Premier League survival.

However, while Brentford have already racked up 20 points from 16 games, Thomas Frank isn't getting carried away.

When asked if his side are ahead of schedule in their first season in the top flight, he said: "No, absolutely no.

"I’m aware people are talking about 40 points and if you get 20 after so many games it's OK. It’s not important for me.

"We need to give unbelievable top performances, and then we have a big opportunity to get three points [against Manchester United]. If we have that mindset then we are picking a lot of points through the season.

"I always want more. I think we have played for more. If you look at the stats and analyse the games, we deserve more points than we have so far.

"Taking the injuries into account, and the Covid cases, I think it's really good. I’m not dwelling on it - it's looking backwards and we need to look forwards."