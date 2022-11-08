N﻿ew manager, new transfer policy?

With news of Julen Lopetegui's arrival at Molineux, BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor has been answering your questions.

H﻿ere is what he had to say regarding signings:

Will Lopetegui have the final say on transfers? (Richard)

When Lopetegui holds his first news conference, this will be one of the most keenly anticipated questions. Wolves, like many other clubs now, have a recruitment structure, in which the technical director Scott Sellars is a key figure. The much-documented relationship between the club and the agency of Jorge Mendes is obviously also important.

Sellars has spoken of a change in approach since the departure of Nuno, with targets being selected, in effect, by committee - the manager describes the player profile he wants and the recruitment staff find a number of viable candidates. "I don't want to sign players that he [Bruno Lage] doesn't want, and I don't ever want to sign players that he wants and I don't want," said Sellars in March. "It's very much a team decision."

It is hard to imagine a coach of Lopetegui's standing not wanting his opinion to carry the most weight - and having been so persistent in appointing him, Wolves will surely be keen to back his judgement.

What do you think is going to happen in January? Are Wolves allowed to spend? (Marc)

For a while in the summer, it looked as though Wolves were going to keep outlay to a minimum. When they played their season opener, Nathan Collins was the only first-team player added to the squad - until Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Sasa Kalajdzic arrived in August.

Fosun, Wolves' parent company, is reportedly selling some of its assets to reduce debt. While this situation does not seem to impinge much on Wolves at the moment, they cannot expect money to be pumped in. Chairman Jeff Shi has, since before the pandemic, indicated that the club's aim is to be self-sufficient, and net spending has been modest by modern Premier League standards.

They are also mindful of Financial Fair Play regulations, having been caught out once before.

However, we should probably ask not whether Wolves can afford to spend, but whether they can afford not to. Wolves - and Fosun - are all about investment, buying assets to grow their value. But given the biggest danger to the value of the overall asset - the club - would be relegation, spending to guard against that is itself an investment. Investment means funding.

