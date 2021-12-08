Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Just days after Guardiola had praised his team for a performance that propelled them to the summit in England, City produced a disjointed display in Germany.

Surprisingly, with a busy December schedule ahead, Guardiola opted to field the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and Phil Foden, who was replaced at the start of the second half, for what was effectively a dead rubber after City secured top spot in Group A with a game to spare.

But the Premier League leaders finished the six-match group stage without a clean sheet and the late dismissal of Kyle Walker means the England defender faces a suspension when his side resume their European campaign in February.

At least Kevin De Bruyne got some vital minutes under his belt after recovering from Covid-19.

City, who will discover their last-16 opponents on Monday, end their group campaign with 12 points from six games after defeats in Paris and Leipzig.