M﻿anchester United were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle on Sunday - but defender Lisandro Martinez has been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after helping the Red Devils keep a clean sheet.

"The one player Erik ten Hag seems to be relying on these days is Martinez," said Garth. "He struggled in his first two games for United, but so did the entire team.

"Since then, one of the smallest centre-backs in the Premier League doesn't just seem to be coming to terms with the physicality of the league, but seems to be actively enjoying it. This was a game United might have lost under Ralf Rangnick, but not any longer it would appear."

