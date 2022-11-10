'﻿You take more from wins like that' - Turnbull happy to grind it out

Celtic were below their free-flowing best against Motherwell, but David Turnbull says showing their battling qualities made it sweeter than blowing teams away.

“Compared to the last few games it was a lot different, we had to grind it out,” said the former Fir Park midfielder, who teed up Daizen Maeda's winning strike.

“Motherwell threw everything at us towards the end. It’s a great three points and those are the ones you need to try and get through, they’re big for you, so it was a great result.

“Sometimes you take more from wins like that. I wouldn’t say it was an off day, but we didn’t perform the way we know we can."

Celtic host Ross County in their final outing before the World Cup break on Saturday and Turnbull added: “It’s huge going into that. It’s been a great block for us before the break and we’ll go into the County game full of confidence.”