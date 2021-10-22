Man Utd v Liverpool: Team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes and Fred are injury doubts for Sunday's game.

Marcus Rashford, who was forced off with a dead leg against Atalanta, and Anthony Martial - who has resumed training - will also be assessed but Raphael Varane is not expected to be fit.

Curtis Jones is back in training after missing Liverpool's last two games with a groin issue and could come into contention.

The trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for Thiago, who continues his recovery from a calf problem.

Who makes your United team this weekend?

Pick and share your Liverpool XI here