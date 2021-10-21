West Ham 3-0 Genk: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes to BT Sport: "It was tight in the first half. I thought we deserved to go in front but they had one or two half-chances as well. But getting the goals quite quickly was great for us and allowed us to make a few changes and relax a bit more.

"We don't want to lose any goals. We had a couple of really good blocks late on and a few scary moments in the first half. We don't want that to happen but the players deserve it. The goal just before half time was important.

"We have to go to Genk and Venice. This is the bit everyone is looking forward to - the away trips for the fans, the players and the families as well. From that point of view it's still new, still fresh and we're really enjoying it."