Crystal Palace host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Palace twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at Selhurst Park in May.

Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell was the matchwinner, a bundled finish off his shoulder with just six minutes left sealing the points for Roy Hodgson's side.

Mitchell admitted afterwards that he "blanked out" after scoring, such was his joy at a first goal for Palace.

Villa had offered up an impressive first half, John McGinn sliding home an opener and Anwar El Ghazi lashing them back in front after Christian Benteke had briefly levelled.

But they wilted in the face of second-half Palace pressure as first Wilfried Zaha fired in an equaliser and then Mitchell intervened to claim the points.