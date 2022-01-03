Man Utd v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Phil Jones represents Manchester United for the first time in 707 days as he starts against Wolves tonight.

The defender, whose last appearance was in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere on 26 January 2020, comes into defence along with Raphael Varane, replacing Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly.

Jones, 29, has struggled with injuries over the years, particularly a long-term knee problem.

Those are the only changes from the side that beat Burnley last time out.

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay,Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Cavani, Ronaldo.

Subs: Rashford, Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot, Henderson, Alex Telles, van de Beek, Elanga.