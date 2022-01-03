This week's BBC Radio 5 Live commentaries

With the Premier League, Carabao Cup semi-finals and FA Cup third round all taking place this week, BBC Radio 5 Live has you covered.

Monday, 3 January - Manchester United v Wolves (17:30)

Wednesday, 5 January - Chelsea v Tottenham (19:45)

Thursday, 6 January - Arsenal v Liverpool (19:45)

Friday, 7 January - Swindon Town v Manchester City (20:00)

Saturday, 8 January - Millwall v Crystal Palace (12:45)

Saturday, 8 January - Newcastle United v Cambridge United (15:00)

Saturday, 8 January - Hull City v Everton (17:30)

Sunday, 9 January - Tottenham v Morecambe (14:00)

Sunday, 9 January - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (17:10)

All times GMT