Manchester City's success is down to much more than Pep Guardiola, according to former defender Micah Richards.

He says there's a plan to keep the success, through succession - from the top to the touchline.

"Txiki [Begiristain] and Ferran [Soriano] have done an amazing job, marshalled by Khaldoon [Al Mubarak]," said Richards on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"It's inspirational what they've actually done," he added. "Even if they change the manager, they still want to do the same things. The Manchester City strategy is still the same no matter what."

Admitting that they've had it good under Guardiola, Richards says they may not dominate quite in the same way but the trophies will still come in.

"You might not get as good because we are talking about one of the best managers ever to grace football. You might have to go down but the priorities of which they want to play football still stays the same. And if he was to leave that could change, of course it could change."

Richards says Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United may come back into the frame season after season but City's desire to be the benchmark means they won't fade away.

"Liverpool might go for it, Man United might get back to their best in a couple years and they're still a big club, things might change, they might get a manager. But at this moment every foundation, every part of the puzzle is working to be, or if not, the best."