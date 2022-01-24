Newcastle may consider Dele Alli as a back-up option if they are unable to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. (Mirror), external

The Magpies are closing in on the signing of Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen. (Mirror), external

And hopes of signing Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata have been boosted by the Serie A side's willingness to loan out the 30-year-old Colombia international for about £8m. (Mirror via HITC), external

