Team news - Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Published
Vicente Guaita is a notable change for Crystal Palace from the 1-1 draw with Brighton last time out. He returns in goal to replace Jack Butland.
The other home change sees Jean-Philippe Mateta come in for Eberechi Eze, who is on the bench.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchel, Guehi, Olise, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Andersen, Edouard, Gallagher.
Liverpool were close to full strength when they faced Arsenal in the EFL Cup in midweek, aside from their players at the Africa Cup of Nations.
So in relation to the 2-0 win at Arsenal they make two changes, as Alisson returns in goal and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shakes off an injury to start.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain.