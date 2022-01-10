Phil McNulty, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Tuchel could have been forgiven for resting the vast majority of his main players given that they were facing National League opponents. There were plenty of changes - but this was still a side that demonstrated that he was not taking the FA Cup or Chesterfield lightly.

And it was reflected in Chelsea's consummately professional attitude as they showed Chesterfield no mercy from the first whistle to race into that 4-0 lead by half-time.

Chelsea, inevitably, eased up with the game won and concluded the formalities with the minimum of fuss but it is clear Thomas Tuchel will be taking the FA Cup seriously.

"I am happy with the attitude," said Tuchel. "We started strong and we decided the match very early and this is what we wanted.

"In the last 15 minutes, I would have liked them to take more chances and be more clinical in finishing, but the job is done."