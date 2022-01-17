Steve Murphy: Saints need a bit more experience. We lost three international players last summer. I would bring Targett back if Villa don't want him. Maybe even Chambers from Arsenal and Austin back from QPR.

Zak Williams: We need a solid, consistent goalie and I can't think of any keepers more suited than Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson. Both are proven shot-stoppers and both are known for being consistently good, both with their feet and in terms of goalkeeping ability.

Anon: I recommend Saints buy Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a Serbia international attacking midfielder playing for Lazio. The right age and experience - in 21 Serie A matches this season he's scored seven goals and eight assists. Saints' new Serbian majority shareholder is ideally placed to negotiate the transfer.

