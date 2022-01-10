BBC Sport

Your views on Palace's transfer window so far

Published

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Crystal Palace should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Richard: Wilfried Zaha is a really good player but unfortunately doesn't have the emotional maturity to match, which would make him even better, if not great. Everyone knows Palace need a clinical striker to finish off the really good work being done by the current crop of forwards. Unfortunately, we seem unable to locate or attract players of that calibre.

Will: Sell Zaha to Newcastle for a small fortune and use the money to sign Gallagher if possible and Dennis from Watford.

