BBC Sport

Rodgers on winning the group, Tielemans' future & Napoli

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against Napoli.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Rodgers says he will treat the Europa League the same as he did last season: "My idea was to finish top of the group, so I select a side to go and win the games. Whatever team I put out, we'll look to get a positive result";

  • He says having been "unfortunate" with injuries over the past couple of years, the competition he now has within the squad is "very important".

  • On Youri Tielemans, who recently said in an interview he was keeping his options open regarding a new deal, Rodgers says "he gave an honest answer" and that "talks are ongoing". He adds: "There's no drama";

  • The Foxes boss describes opponents Napoli as a "Champions League club" and says they will be one of the favourites to go all the way.