Livingston v Hibernian: Changes

Versatile wide man Cristian Montano returns in one of four changes to Livingston's starting line-up.

Defender Morgan Boyes and midfielders Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga also return for David Martindale, with the latter back from suspension.

Ayo Obileye, James Penrice, and Steven Bradley drop to the bench, while Sean Kelly misses out.

Just the one change for Hibs, with on-loan Middlesbrough forward Matthew Hoppe in for Aiden McGeady, who is out for the rest of the season.

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet returns to the squad as a substitute after injury.