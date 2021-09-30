Tottenham v NS Mura: Confirmed team news

Nuno makes nine changes from Sunday's north London derby defeat, with Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon the only players who keep their place.

Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon and teenager Dane Scarlett are among the players who start.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura are all on the bench.

Spurs XI: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Romero, Reguilon, Alli, Skipp, Winks, Lo Celso, Scarlett, Gil

NS Mura XI: Obradovic, Gorenc, Marusko, Karnicnik, Sturm, Kozar, Horvat, Lorbek, Kous, Marosa, Mulahusejnovic