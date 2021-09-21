Tuchel on Mendy fitness, Werner and Alonso decision not to take knee
- Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he hopes Edouard Mendy is fit to face Manchester City this weekend but confirmed the goalkeeper will not be ready to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Speaking at his news conference before the Villa Park fixture, Tuchel said:
Mendy could train alone on Wednesday but rejoin group training on Thursday in a bid to face City on Saturday;
He expects to make several changes against Villa, insisting he will give "important minutes in an important competition" to players who have not featured heavily this season;
Timo Werner is expected to start and Tuchel says the forward has shaken off the disappointment of the summer's European Championship and also the setback of being left on the sidelines following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. "There are clear signs that he is in a good way, and I hope he can show and prove it," said Tuchel;
Tuchel also said he "accepts" a decision by Marcos Alonso to no longer take the knee before matches. The left-back will instead point to the No To Racsim badge.