'Negative tactics' & 'hopefully just a blip': Your views on Hibs defeat

We asked for your views on Hibs' 4-1 home defeat by Rangers.

Here's what you said:

Colin: We started well but didn't change our shape at half-time to counter Rangers attacking down the wings, especially our right-hand side. Individual errors didn't help. The manager and players need to learn that against the Old Firm you need to turn up.

Kieran: Hopefully just a blip but we seemed too flat. Bringing on two strikers when we were 4-1 down doesn't sit well with me, should've started one of them. Still in the hunt for third, that's the only plus.

Shaun: Best opening five minutes of the season, the last 85 were a big thumbs down.

Martin: Very poor. Negative tactics, two of our best players on the bench. The players seemed scared and we crumbled. You can't stand off, at least have a go at the Old Firm. Very negative from Lee Johnson.

Anon: Utter mince. Although he wasn't the worst, why bring Stevenson back for this one? On such an emotional occasion to put in a performance like that was poor. So easy for Rangers. Yet another penalty… you just know that they're gonna get one.