Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has signed a new deal keeping him at the club for the next two years.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay since his arrival in 2020 and made 42 appearances in last season's Championship title-winning campaign.

“Delighted to get the deal done," said Ashcroft. "I have loved my three years at the club so far and I'm looking forward to hopefully a successful season in the top division."